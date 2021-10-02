Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the August 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coffee by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,222. Coffee has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

