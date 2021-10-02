BTU Protocol (BTU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,876.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.16 million and approximately $14,876.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001246 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00235891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

