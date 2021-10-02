Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,935 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,840 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

