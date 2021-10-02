Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR opened at $121.58 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.