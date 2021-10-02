Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,303,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,454,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.