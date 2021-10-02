Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $890.88.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $789.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $833.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.89. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,173,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

