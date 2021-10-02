iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $52.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.