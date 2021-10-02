iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $60.23 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21.

