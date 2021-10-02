Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of PSC stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 692.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.