Short Interest in DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Decreases By 48.1%

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 during midday trading on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

