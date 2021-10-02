PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,123. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.60. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

