State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $33.78 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.35% of Comerica worth $33,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

