State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $35,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 61.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 662,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,743,000 after buying an additional 50,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $279.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $183.41 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

