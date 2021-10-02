State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $40.17 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156,967 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $40,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,045,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after buying an additional 370,795 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,978,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,693,000 after purchasing an additional 230,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,555,000 after buying an additional 301,411 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -346.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

