Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

