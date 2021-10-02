Kepos Capital LP Sells 1,475,000 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,751,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,613,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,233,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,187,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,918,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of IPVIU stock remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,811. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.