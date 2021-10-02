Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s 3rd Largest Position

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,301,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,963,303 shares during the period. Denison Mines comprises about 1.5% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $31,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 903,973 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Shares of DNN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,341,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874,590. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

