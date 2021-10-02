MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 852,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DCRC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 804,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.70.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.