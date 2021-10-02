MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $9.86 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,000. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII comprises about 0.5% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 3.15% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $12,970,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,959,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

NASDAQ CFFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 203,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,537. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.