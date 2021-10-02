Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.900-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 1,464,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $771.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

