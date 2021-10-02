MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $5.79 Million Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 7.06% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,587. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

