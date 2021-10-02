MMCAP International Inc. SPC Lowers Stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,312 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at $8,153,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth approximately $7,373,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth $3,654,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

CRHC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

