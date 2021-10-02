300,000 Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 3.56% of Stratim Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,220,000.

SCAQ remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

