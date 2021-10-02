Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

FDX stock opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $218.18 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

