Kepos Capital LP Sells 79,800 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners II were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

NASDAQ GTPBU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,165. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

