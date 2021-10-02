Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.