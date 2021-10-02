Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

