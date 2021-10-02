Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 525,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,042,000.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

NASDAQ JUGGU remained flat at $$10.08 on Friday. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.