MMOCoin (MMO) Market Capitalization Reaches $402,649.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $402,649.00 and $15.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MMOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.