GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $85,103.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.00356873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

