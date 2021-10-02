OAX (OAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.37 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. OAX has a total market cap of $14.37 million and $200,026.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00235054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013019 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

