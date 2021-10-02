Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

DDD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.