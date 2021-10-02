U Network (UUU) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $265,152.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

