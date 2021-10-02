Kepos Capital LP Sells 1,724 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCLFU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCLFU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,943. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

