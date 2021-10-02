Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000. Centricus Acquisition makes up about 0.5% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,483,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,732,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:CENH remained flat at $$8.35 during midday trading on Friday. 150,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,023. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH).

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.