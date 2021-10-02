Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,101,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares makes up about 0.8% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 3.92% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,044,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $6,078,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $959,000.

Shares of DNAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 264,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

