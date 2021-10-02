Blackcrane Capital LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Blackcrane Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the period. Myovant Sciences comprises 3.5% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 39,709 shares worth $930,221. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.83. 447,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

