AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 100,621 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 327.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Verint Systems worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,530,000 after acquiring an additional 119,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,247 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. 494,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

