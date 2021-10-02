XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.80 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.