Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Down 59.0% in September

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SPKB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,261. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,453,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

