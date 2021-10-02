AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,179 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. The Clorox comprises 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

