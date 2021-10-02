AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,148 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 693.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 227,026 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

NYSE:TRV opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

