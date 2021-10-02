Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.Jabil also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

