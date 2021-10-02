Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $239.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

