The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,495,000 after acquiring an additional 395,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

