Alexandria Capital LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,293 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.3% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -124.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

