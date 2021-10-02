Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 3,438 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,199,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

NYSE BA opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.01. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

