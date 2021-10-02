The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514,685 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $126,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

