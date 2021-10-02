Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
CRM stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36.
In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
