Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.