JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $68.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

