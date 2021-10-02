Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,029 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of SBA Communications worth $495,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $333.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.04 and its 200 day moving average is $318.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

